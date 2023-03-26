Man mauled to death by tiger in Maharashtra

Man mauled to death by tiger in Maharashtra's Chandrapur forest

The victim had ventured into Junona forest to collect firewood on Saturday, but failed to return home

PTI
PTI, Chandrapur,
  • Mar 26 2023, 22:34 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2023, 22:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

A 50-year-old man was mauled to death by a tiger in a forest in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Sunday, an official said.

The victim Bhajandas Parohi had ventured into Junona forest to collect firewood on Saturday, but failed to return home, the official said.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Bodies of tigress, cub found in Chandrapur; dehydration, starvation likely causes of death

Following a search, Parohi's body was found in compartment no 406 this morning and it was shifted to the government hospital for post-mortem, he said.

An initial compensation was given to the deceased man's family and the rest will be disbursed according to the norms of the forest department, the official added.

India News
Maharashtra
tiger
Chandrapur

