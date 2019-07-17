Many tragic stories at Dongri building collapse site

It was sheer luck that some of the residents of the ill-fated Kesarbai Mansion in Mumbai's highly-congested Dongri area survived the building collapse. Almost every family of the 15-odd staying in the structure described as illegal has lost a member.

The building's caretaker and a trustee Abdul Sattar (55) and his daughter-in-law Sadiya (25) died in the incident.

"Sattar Saheb was very popular in the locality," said residents from the neighbourhood.

His son, Nisar (30), his daughter Ayesha, who is an infant, survived the crash. Sattar's wife and Nisar's mother Salma were also rescued.

"It all happened all of a sudden," said Nisar.

Rehan Shaikh (24), a resident of the building was inconsolable.

He lost his wife, Siara (20), in the crash. They had married just six months ago.

"Sab khuch khatam ho gaya (everything is finished)," said Rehan.

Saira's mother Shabana was uncontrollable.

"They were married just six months ago, they were happy," she said.

Rehan had gone out for work when the incident took place.

Two brothers - Zuber Salmani (21) and his brother Muzammil (15), who had come from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, too perished in the building collapse.

Their father Mansoor had sent them to Mumbai to stay with their aunt Firdausa after their mother died a few months back.

The relatives of Salmanis - Sana (25) and Ibrahim (one) could not come out of the rubbles alive.