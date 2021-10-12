Marathi Bhasha Bhavan to be built in Mumbai

Marathi Bhasha Bhavan to be built in Mumbai

The Marathi Bhasha Bhavan in Marine Drive - which would be spread over a 2,500 sq mt plot, would act as the main centre and headquarters

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Oct 12 2021, 19:39 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2021, 19:39 ist

A proposal to build a grand Marathi Bhasha Bhavan in Mumbai was approved on Tuesday.

The building would be housed in the sea-facing Jawahar Bal Bhavan near the Charni Road station and Girgaum Chowpatty.

The 3.6-km-long Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Marg, popularly called Marine Drive aka Queen’s Necklace a 'C'-shaped six-lane concrete road along the Arabian Sea - and is a prominent landmark of Mumbai.

The proposal was okayed at a meeting presided over by Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, which was attended by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who holds the finance and planning portfolios and industries and Marathi languages minister Subhash Desai. 

The Marathi Bhasha Bhavan in Marine Drive - which would be spread over a 2,500 sq mt plot, would act as the main centre and headquarters. 

The government plans to commence the construction from December 2021 and the project is expected to be complete in 18 months time. The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has been selected as the implementing agency. 

Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, Principal Secretary Bhushan Gagrani, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Vikas Kharge and MIDC CEO Dr P. Anbalagan were present on the occasion.

The Marathi Bhasha Bhavan would have a conference hall, exhibition centre, libraries and so on. 

Many sports clubs are also situated along the stretch of Marine Drive, including members-only clubs like the Cricket Club of India, adjoining the Brabourne Stadium, and Garware Club House, adjacent to the famous Wankhede Stadium, as well as others like the Mumbai Police Gymkhana, PJ Hindu Gymkhana, Islam Gymkhana, Parsi Gymkhana and Catholic Gymkhana. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai
Marathi
Maharashtra
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Mizoram govt asks people to wear mask 24/7 even at home

Mizoram govt asks people to wear mask 24/7 even at home

Why the United States dominates the Nobels

Why the United States dominates the Nobels

In Brazil, where football reigns, NBA creates its space

In Brazil, where football reigns, NBA creates its space

DC's new Superman comes out as bisexual

DC's new Superman comes out as bisexual

World's oldest white rhino dies in Italian zoo aged 54

World's oldest white rhino dies in Italian zoo aged 54

 