Minister to launch 'Nail Free Tree' initiative in Kolhapur

Kolhapur, a nature-rich city with unique floral biodiversity, in recent years has seen its trees being nailed with advertising boards and charts.

The nails block and damage the water and food transporting systems of trees to an extent that trees die eventually in 2 to 3 years.

To address this issue, Maharashtra’s Minister of State for Home and Information Technology Satej Patil, or popularly known as Bunty Patil, is planning to launch the ‘Nail Free Tree Kolhapur’ initiative on January 3, 2021, across the city at different gathering points.

The minister consulted 50-odd NGOs, citizen groups and organizations who are working on environmental issues in the city.

“I appeal to all the residents of Kolhapur to participate in this initiative from 9 am on January 3 to protect the rich diversity of trees in their city. I also request all the shop owners and traders’ community to remove the advertising boards or banners, if they have put on trees. It will not only make the city clean but save precious trees,” Patil said.

Patil has requested the residents to remove any advertising material on trees before January 3.

Organizations that are part of the initiative include Kridaai, Spit-free Kolhapur, Kolhapur Art Foundation, Hotel Owners Association, Rotary Club, Tree Lovers Welfare Association, Kolhapur District Mountaineering Association, Robinhood Organization, Avni Organization, White Army, Nisargamitra, Science Academy, NSUI, City and District Youth Congress Committees, National Service Scheme Shivaji University, Rotaract Club and its sister organizations, Lions Club, Inner Wheel Club and its sister organizations.