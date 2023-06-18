MLC Manisha Kayande to join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena

MLC Manisha Kayande to join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena

Dr. Kayande would be the second MLC from the Thackeray group to join the Shinde camp.

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 18 2023, 15:47 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2023, 15:47 ist
Credit: Facebook/Manisha Kayande

Senior politician and women’s activist Dr Manisha Kayande, an MLC from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) is set to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Dr. Kayande was not available for comments. 

Also Read: Eknath Shinde's son downplays advertisement row between Shiv Sena, BJP

The development takes place on the eve of the 57th anniversary of the Balasaheb Thackeray-founded saffron party - which has not vertically split. 

Dr. Kayande would be the second MLC from the Thackeray group to join the Shinde camp. 

Of the 56 MLAs, 40 MLAs are with the Shinde camp while 16 are with Thackeray. Of the 18 MPs from Maharashtra, 13 are with Shinde while 5 are with Thackeray. 

“There are many people who are joining and are interested in joining Shinde saheb,” Shiv Sena spokesperson and MLA Sanjay Shirsat said. 

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has slammed the people who are moving out. 

“There are some people who come to serve their self-interest and later go…I must admit that there has been a mistake on our part by taking such people and giving them posts,” Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said. 

“Some people who are selfish come and go…we have had an idea about this for the last couple of months,” added Lok Sabha MP from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Vinayak Raut.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Eknath Shinde
Shiv Sena
Maharashtra

Related videos

What's Brewing

Biryani 'Champions League' to be held in Kolkata, Delhi

Biryani 'Champions League' to be held in Kolkata, Delhi

Linda Hamilton joins 'Stranger Things' season 5 cast

Linda Hamilton joins 'Stranger Things' season 5 cast

Kia to launch EV9 that gives 501 km on single charge

Kia to launch EV9 that gives 501 km on single charge

'The Archies' trailer takes viewers 'back in time'

'The Archies' trailer takes viewers 'back in time'

Meerut's 12-kg samosa: Eat in 30 mins, win Rs 71K

Meerut's 12-kg samosa: Eat in 30 mins, win Rs 71K

Heart of Stone: Alia to make Hollywood debut on Aug 11

Heart of Stone: Alia to make Hollywood debut on Aug 11

Indian diaspora in US upset as PM's event curtailed

Indian diaspora in US upset as PM's event curtailed

NASA’s Apollo 11 moon quarantine broke down

NASA’s Apollo 11 moon quarantine broke down

 