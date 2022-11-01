MMRDA launches huge steel deck in Mumbai 

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Monday successfully launched the longest Orthotropic Steel Deck (OSD) at the under-construction Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL).

Weighing around five to six Boeing aircraft, this OSD is the 14th of 32 OSDs to be erected within the project. It is also the longest one.

The first OSD was launched on April 1, 2022.

The OSD is a steel deck superstructure strengthened or stiffened both transversely and longitudinally which will carry the vehicular load more efficiently among three planes and improve the load-carrying capacity of the bridge as compared to the concrete superstructure for a similar span. OSD Steel Deck Superstructure has lesser self-weight than concrete or composite.

Speaking at the launch, MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner S V R Srinivas, said, “It is a significant milestone that team MMRDA has reached in MTHL. Teams are moving in sync with our catchup plan towards commissioning the project by next year-end."

The 22-km-long cable-stayed bridge would be similar to the Hangzhou Bay Bridge in China (36 km) and King Fahd Causeway in Saudi Arabia (26 km).

The MTHL would connect Sewri in Mumbai with Nhava-Sheva across the harbour.

