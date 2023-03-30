Mob attack on cops in Aurangabad unfortunate: Fadnavis

Mob attack on cops in Aurangabad unfortunate, says Fadnavis; urges leaders not to pass provocative remarks

A mob allegedly attacked policemen on Wednesday night after some youth clashed among themselves

PTI
PTI, Nagpur,
  • Mar 30 2023, 14:36 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2023, 14:36 ist
Devendra Fadnavis. Credit: PTI Photo

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said the incident of a mob allegedly attacking police personnel in Aurangabad city, now named Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, was unfortunate and appealed to leaders to avoid making provocative statements and giving political colour to it.

A mob of more than 500 people allegedly attacked policemen on Wednesday night after some youth clashed among themselves.

The incident, which lasted around an hour, took place in Kiradpura locality, which has a famous Ram temple where a huge crowd is expected to celebrate the Ram Navami on Thursday, police officials said.

Speaking at his residence in Nagpur on the violence, Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, said, "The incident that happened in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is very unfortunate and efforts are on to maintain peace in the area. However, some people are trying to vitiate the atmosphere there by giving provocative statements."

"I feel that political leaders should know how to behave in such situations. Hence, if anyone is giving such wrong statements they should refrain from it. Everyone should maintain peace. If anyone is trying to give political colour to this incident, then it is unfortunate," he said in response to a query about some leaders accusing him of being responsible for the episode.

According to police, some vehicles were damaged in the violence in Aurangabad and a combing operation was underway to nab those involved.

