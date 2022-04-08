FIR against 107 for protest outside Pawar's residence

MSRTC workers' protest: FIR against 107 for stir outside Sharad Pawar's residence

The police suspect a larger conspiracy behind the protest and are investigating the role of persons involved in the agitation, an official said

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 08 2022, 21:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2022, 21:40 ist
Police personnel in a scuffle with employees of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) during a protest outside the residence of NCP Chief Sharad Pawar's residence, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo

The Mumbai police have registered an FIR against 107 persons for rioting and conspiracy, following the protest outside NCP president Sharad Pawar's residence Silver Oak in south Mumbai on Friday, an official said.

Over a hundred striking workers of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) staged an angry protest, accusing the veteran leader of not doing anything to help them.

The FIR has been registered against 107 persons at Gamdevi police station of South Mumbai, among 23 of the accused are women, the official said. The accused persons include leaders of state transport employees, workers and others, he said.

Also Read | MSRTC workers protest outside Sharad Pawar's house, blame him for their losses

The police suspect a larger conspiracy behind the protest and are investigating the role of persons involved in the agitation, the official said.

Meanwhile, state Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray reached Pawar's residence Silver Oak, within 10 minutes of learning about the incident, an NCP officebearer said. "He was with Pawar for nearly an hour, after which the senior leader left for his prescheduled engagements," the officebearer said.

There was no confirmation from the Shiv Sena and NCP on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's phone call to Pawar.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and state Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat condemned the incident. "I strongly condemn the incident. MSRTC employees have been protesting for five months. I only wish their genuine demands are addressed," the BJP leader said.

Congress leader Thorat demanded strict action against persons who instigated the MSRTC employees to stage the angry protest.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Maharashtra
India News
Mumbai
Sharad Pawar

Related videos

What's Brewing

Korean queen's curious Indian connect

Korean queen's curious Indian connect

IIT-K named among top engineering varsities in world

IIT-K named among top engineering varsities in world

Richer than the Queen: UK FM's mega-wealthy wife

Richer than the Queen: UK FM's mega-wealthy wife

When art collectors threw away NFTs worth millions

When art collectors threw away NFTs worth millions

Woman delivers baby under cellphone light in Andhra

Woman delivers baby under cellphone light in Andhra

Want to count penguins? This Antarctic base is hiring

Want to count penguins? This Antarctic base is hiring

 