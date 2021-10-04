Mumbai Airport Terminal 1 to resume operations from October 20

With the nationwide vaccination drive and increase in passenger confidence, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is re-opening its Terminal 1 (T1) for domestic flight operations starting October 20.

The terminal will cater to around 156 flights daily, while around 396 flights will ply from Terminal 2.

After a brief resumption in March 2021, operations at T1 were suspended temporarily and were consolidated through Terminal 2.

The resumption of services via T1 will help maintain social distancing measures, uphold passenger safety, and ensure a seamless transit.

From midnight, October 20, GoFirst, Star Air, Air Asia and TruJet will resume all their domestic operations from Terminal 1.

While IndiGo’s select flights will resume from October 31 with most of its flights operating from T2 and base flights will operate out of Terminal 1.

“All passengers travelling through Terminal 1, will be able to enjoy the luxuries of the lounges and the world-class retail and F& B experiences, adhering to a high level of safety and hygiene standards,” a CSMIA spokesperson said.

Further, all modes of transport to and fro will be made available for the convenience of the passengers, as before.

CSMIA’s T1 will host 12 registration desks and 12 testing booths across arrivals and departures where passengers can opt to undergo the RT-PCR test at the airport.

The airport will ensure that measures such as stringent screening of passengers and personnel, regular sanitization and disinfection, mandatory compliance of wearing face masks and other necessary PPE will be implemented at T1.

The terminal will also promote social distancing through measures such as the re-arrangement of seating, installation of plexiglass to minimise face-to-face interactions amongst others at the terminal.

“The revival of operations at T1 enhances the ability of the airport to offer passengers a seamless transit while simultaneously enhancing its ability to ensure safety for its passengers and personnel,” the spokesperson added.

