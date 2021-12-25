BMC bans New Year parties, gatherings in Mumbai

Mumbai bans New Year parties, gatherings in closed or open spaces

On Friday, Maharashtra government also prohibited gathering of more than five persons in public places between 9 pm and 6 am

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Dec 25 2021, 10:56 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2021, 11:05 ist
People wearing masks in improper way, visit a market at Bandra in Mumbai, Credit: PTI Photo

In view of the spike in coronavirus cases and the growing threat of the Omicron variant, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has banned New Year celebration programmes and gatherings in any closed or open areas in the city.

Mumbai municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal issued an order to this effect late Friday evening. 

Also Read | Maharashtra prohibits gathering of more than 5 persons from 9 pm-6 am, imposes other curbs

"There shall be no gathering or celebration of New Year in any closed or open areas under the BMC jurisdiction," the order said. The order came into effect from the midnight of December 25 and shall remain in force till the next directive. The order is applicable to all hotels, bars, restaurants as well as to privately-owned places that could be used for such gatherings and celebrations, it said.

On Friday, Maharashtra government also prohibited gathering of more than five persons in public places between 9 pm and 6 am.

The state recorded 1,410 coronavirus cases and 20 Omicron infections during the day. The BMC had on Friday also issued a separate order stating that Mumbai residents arriving here from Dubai will have to undergo seven-day home quarantine.

The travelers who live in other parts of Maharashtra will be able to leave Mumbai on arrival from Dubai, but their transport will be arranged by the collector, it said. 

Mumbai
Maharashtra
New Year celebrations
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Omicron

