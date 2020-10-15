Mumbai has emerged as a major destination of drugs: NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday said it has conducted a series of pan-India operations in recent times and Mumbai has emerged as a major destination of drugs.

From Mumbai, it has seized one kg of cocaine, two kg of PCP (Phencyclidine), 29.300 kg MDA and 70 grams of mephedrone while 56 kg hashish was recovered from Jammu.

Altogether, ten people, including one who was employed as a peon with Balaji Telefilms Pvt. Ltd was arrested.

"Metro cities serve as the prime destination for various contraband. NCB in synchronised operations at Mumbai and its connections with rest of India, has made various seizures and arrests which are having ramifications on the narcotics supply chain," a statement said.

On October 12, one M Ahmed was arrested allegedly with one kg of cocaine and 2 kg of PCP. Ahmed's interrogation led to one S K Saurabh, who was arrested on October 13 from Palghar leading to the recovery of MDA from his shop.

Saurabh told interrogators that A Khanivedekar and R Khanivedekar, who are brothers, were also involved in the racket. A Khanivedekar was also arrested, who told the NCB personnel that his brother is an accused on bail in a drugs case in which 483 kg of ephedrine was recovered.

The brothers had shifted part of the drugs to the godown of Saurabh.

In another case, three persons -- Delhi residents M Gupta, A Gambir and Sonia -- were arrested from Nagrota in Jammu allegedly with 56.4 kg of charas concealed in 55 packets

The charas was destined for Mumbai and the potential receiver Faruk Chandbadhsah Shaikh was apprehended from Mumbai-Pune Highway, along with one of his associates namely Kurban Ali.

The third case saw the arrest of Pradeep Rajaram Sahni allegedly with 70 gms of mephedrone from Andheri West. Pradeep told his interrogators that he used to supply Mephedrone to various persons in the Andheri and Juhu.

He was employed as peon/runner with Balaji Telefilms Pvt. Ltd through a third party. The further distribution network of Sahni is being investigated, the NCB said.

A Nigerian national Uka Emeka was also arrested in Mumbai allegedly with four grams of cocaine. "The seized drug originated from a South American country and the drug trafficker is suspected to be delivering the contraband in the areas of Pali Hill Area, Bandra, Andheri, Juhu and Khar," a statement said.