Mumbai: Man thrashed on suspicion of being thief, dies

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 26 2023, 07:05 ist
  • updated: May 26 2023, 07:05 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 29-year-old man died a few hours after being beaten up by a mob on suspicion of being a thief in suburban Borivali on Thursday, police said.

Four persons have been held in connection with the incident which took place in the early hours, said an official.

A mob of local residents set upon Sachin Nana Kale alias Pravin Shantaram Lahane (29) around 1.15 am in the jurisdiction of Kasturba Marg police station in Borivali (East), he said.

A police team rescued him and took him to a nearby hospital. "He was discharged after preliminary treatment and went to the police station again. But he developed uneasiness some time later and was rushed back to the same hospital where he died," said the official.

"We are awaiting the post mortem report. Four persons have been detained in connection with the assault. Further probe is underway," he added.

India News
Mumbai
Maharashtra

