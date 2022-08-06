'Missing' girl #166 reunited with family after a decade

Mumbai: 'Missing' girl 166 reunited with family after almost a decade

Pooja was last seen by her brother Rohit before she was abducted on January 22, 2013

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 06 2022, 12:35 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2022, 21:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a miraculous reunion that was made possible by Mumbai Police on Thursday, a minor who went missing nine and a half years ago has been reunited with her family. According to a report by The Indian Express, Pooja Gaud was abducted when she was 7 and is now 16 when she has finally been traced.

Between 2008 and 2015, 166 missing reports had been filed at the DN Nagar Police Station in Mumbai. While the assistant Sub-Inspector Rajendra Dhondhu Bhosle tracked down 165 girls, the 166th, pooja Gaud remained missing. Though Bhosle retired in 2015, his search for Pooja continued, till he finally found the abductors, Harry D’souza and his wife Soni.

Also Read | TN police arrest 9 for kidnapping woman from her home

Pooja was last seen by her brother Rohit before she was abducted on January 22, 2013. They were outside their school in Andheri when Pooja refused to get in, upset about not getting recess money from home. Rohit, who was getting late ran inside the school and asked Pooja to follow him. Pooja never did and ever since had been missing.

Her abductors Harry Joseph D’Souza and Soni were in desperate need of a child of their own when they saw Pooja wandering outside the school. Police told IE that the abductors saw Pooja as an answer to their prayers of a child. Soon after abducting her, the couple had their own child and started to send Pooja as a maid to other households. In the house where Pooja was employed as babysitter, the house help came to her rescue as she googled Pooja’s name and found the old 'missing' posters and campaigns. 

At 8:20 pm Thursday night, Pooja was reunited with her family. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mumbai
India News
Crime

What's Brewing

'Missing' girl #166 reunited with family after a decade

'Missing' girl #166 reunited with family after a decade

How well do you know the Indian Vice Presidents?

How well do you know the Indian Vice Presidents?

What to eat if you are hungry in Azerbaijan

What to eat if you are hungry in Azerbaijan

FIH sorry for shootout gaffe during Ind-Aus CWG semis

FIH sorry for shootout gaffe during Ind-Aus CWG semis

Congress MP to float bill for LGBT inclusion in LS

Congress MP to float bill for LGBT inclusion in LS

Dosa, vada, gobi manchurian: Chess Olympiad has it all!

Dosa, vada, gobi manchurian: Chess Olympiad has it all!

How much sleep is ‘normal’ sleep for babies?

How much sleep is ‘normal’ sleep for babies?

Mobile gaming market falls 10% in first half of 2022

Mobile gaming market falls 10% in first half of 2022

 