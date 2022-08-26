Mumbai police cautioned to avoid 'Somalia-type' attack

Mumbai police receive message about avoiding `Somalia-type' attack

Terror group Al-Shabaab recently attacked the Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia's capital

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 26 2022, 14:36 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2022, 14:36 ist

The traffic helpline of Mumbai Police has received a WhatsApp message from an international number advising the force to take care to avoid a "Somalia-type attack" in India, an official said on Friday.

Last week the traffic helpline number had received several messages threatening of another "26/11-like" attack in the city. The latest message did not issue any threat but police are investigating its source, the official said. Terror group Al-Shabaab recently attacked the Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia's capital.

The message, though, did not make it clear which incident in the African country it was referring to. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Mumbai
Mumbai police

What's Brewing

Kondapalli toys: Andhra's precious crafts heritage

Kondapalli toys: Andhra's precious crafts heritage

In risky recyling venture, Gazans burn plastic for fuel

In risky recyling venture, Gazans burn plastic for fuel

Webb telescope finds CO2 for first time in exoplanet

Webb telescope finds CO2 for first time in exoplanet

DH Toon | 'Operation Lotus' returns again?

DH Toon | 'Operation Lotus' returns again?

Long Covid in children less common than suggested

Long Covid in children less common than suggested

Scientists trace Earth’s path through the galaxy

Scientists trace Earth’s path through the galaxy

 