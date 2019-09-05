Mumbai rains not behind Cuffe Parade highrise waterfall

An amusing video showed a high-rise apartment building in Mumbai briefly turn into a waterfall a few days back.

The location of the building was not clear as one tweet said Cuffe Parade while another said it was at Wadala. However, the water falling from such a height was a sight to behold for viewers, though it must have been scary for the actual residents.

The video was posted by a user called K Sudarshan. Have a look at it:

However, contrary to popular opinion, the incident was not caused by Mumbai's infamous rains, but rather by an accident while testing a new water tank set up in the building. Another user called Ashish Dave posted a tweet, which was apparently a statement from the builder.

Msg from Lodha NCP team

(2 Sep) This evening there was an incident during testing of water tank at building T5 (Dioro). The vendor, was testing the new water tank which was recently installed, there was a rupture in the body causing the water to come out.. — Ashish Dave (@ashishdave) September 4, 2019

The building, apparently built by the famed Lodha builders, had been testing out the water tank when they accidentally ruptured the body of the tank, causing the water to flow down incessantly, making it look like a waterfall.