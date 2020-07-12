Mumbai's Covid-19 cases up by 1,263 to 92,720; 44 more die

With 1,263 new Covid-19 cases being recorded on Sunday, Mumbai's case count has mounted to 92,720, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The number of fatalities has gone up by 44 to 5,285, it said in a statement.

Mumbai's Covid-19 recovery rate now stands at 70 per cent while the doubling rate has improved to 50 days.

A total of 3,91,222 samples have been tested till July 11, the BMC added.

The number of the recovered cases went up by 1,441 to 64,872.

Mumbai now has 22,556 active cases, the BMC added.