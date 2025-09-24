Why sincerity matters

<p class="bodytext">The moment an order is successfully executed, online platforms request you to rate their product or service on a 1-5 scale or with stars. Some of the platforms go further to prod you to take a lengthy customer satisfaction survey also. In the case of home service or ride sharing, the delivery agent/driver requests a 5-star rating. These days everyone talks of ‘rating’, and a net-savvy person bases their decision solely on Web reviews. But the basic question is are we sincere in evaluating and rating? More often this exercise is treated as a mere formality, fulfilling it mechanically without any application of mind. On the contrary if not prodded how many of us have the sincerity or patience to acknowledge a good product, service, good work or help received during a day.</p>.<p class="bodytext">A few days ago, my niece’s marriage engagement took place, and on the same evening, my brother-in-law received a heartfelt WhatsApp message from the groom’s father thanking him and acknowledging it ‘a very well-organised function and they were happy with the hospitality extended’ and went on to thank profusely for the warmth showered on them.’ No need to state that our entire family soaked in self-satisfaction and pride. This reminded us of a similar noble gesture decades back, of my grandfather who wrote an ‘Inland letter’ at the completion of my marriage to my father-in-law acknowledging the well conducted marriage. My father-in-law used to remember and mention it with great pride and honour whenever an occasion used to crop up.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Reflecting on the issue, it is true our society lacks the basics in ‘simple courtesy.’ We rarely thank or ‘acknowledge’ one’s own spouse, family members, our maid, delivery boy, cab driver or others for the various services, help, favours bestowed on us during the day. In fact, there is an inexplicit subconscious feeling which inhibits us from acknowledging others good deeds fearing self-inflicted inferiority complex. </p>.<p class="bodytext">A whole hearted acknowledgement of a favour received from anybody, small or big, not only elates the ‘receiver,’ but also reflects on the ‘honest soul’ of the ‘acknowledging’ person. A simple gesture of acknowledging others good work is no doubt a sure biomarker of a good character in an individual.</p>