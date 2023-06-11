MVA lashes out at govt for 'lathicharge' on pilgrims

As reports emerged that warkaris were lathicharged in Pune district on Sunday, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi lashed out at the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government for the inhuman treatment of the pilgrims.

The Pune district administration and police, however, has denied any incident of lathicharge.

Videos of the incident of lathicharge have gone viral on social media platforms prompting the opposition to seek action.

The annual pilgrimage to Pandharpur ahead of the Ashadi Ekadashi festivities has started from Pune. The annual ‘wari’ or pilgrimage owes its origins to the Bhakti-movement and is one of the most important traditions of the Warkari-sampradaya.

As per practice dating back to several centuries, pilgrims called as 'warkaris', along with over 250 ‘palki’, undertake the pilgrimage by foot from their respective native places to the temple of Lord Vitthal at Pandharpur in Solapur district.

The two important ‘palkis’ (palanquins) carry the ‘paduka’ (revered symbolic footwear) of Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj, from Dehu and Alandi, respectively, in Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune district.

According to reports reaching here, clashes erupted between a group of pilgrims and the police outside the Alandi temple, leading to a clash between the pilgrims and the police.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, denied any use of force by police. "Some altercation took place over entry but there was no lathicharge as some media and opposition leaders are claiming," he said, adding that the restrictions were in place after the consultations with the Warkari community and district administration.

Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner Vinay Choubey denied the use of force or lathicharge during the festivities.

“As a preventive measure, a decision was made to limit the number of attendees to 75 people per Dindi, and this arrangement was communicated in advance to all parties involved. The passes were accordingly distributed. However, an unforeseen incident occurred today when a group of local youths attempted to enter the restricted area. It is wrong to say that police resorted to lathicharge,” he said.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ajit Pawar and state Congress President Nana Patole have condemned the incident. “It is a painful incident,” said Pawar. "A high-level inquiry must be ordered and action needs to be taken against the guilty," added Patole.

Demanding resignation of Fadnavis, NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said: “Since the month of March, there have been incidents of violence and tension in Maharashtra. Today in Alandi there was a Lathicharge on the peaceful Warkari community."