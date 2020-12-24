Nagpur man with UK travel history tests positive for Covid-19

Nagpur man returning from UK tests positive for Covid

Authorities are yet to ascertain whether the 28-year old man has the new mutation of the virus

PTI
PTI, Nagpur,
  • Dec 24 2020, 11:35 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2020, 12:25 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock

A 28-year-old man who recently returned from the UK has tested positive for coronavirus at Nagpur in Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday.

After the government earlier this week imposed travel restrictions to and from the UK, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) appealed to those having recent travel history to that country to inform the civic body about it.

"The person concerned on his own informed us about his travel history to the United Kingdom. He returned to Nagpur from the UK 15 days back," NMC Commissioner Radhakrishnan B told PTI.

His RT-PCR test was conducted on Tuesday and he tested positive on Wednesday. The patient's swab samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, for further examination, the official said.

"We don't know whether it is the old mutant or new mutant (of the virus). He has mild symptoms and as a precautionary measure, he has been kept at a different ward in the Government Medical College and Hospital here," he said.

Three-four family members of the person have also been tested. They are quarantined at home and are being monitored, the civic chief said.

He appealed to people having recent travel history to the UK and Europe to come forward and get themselves tested.

Maharashtra
Nagpur
COVID-19
Coronavirus
India
United Kingdom

