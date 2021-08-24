Narayan Rane gets bail in 'slap' remark case

Union MSMEs Minister Narayan Rane, who was rrested on Tuesday afternoon for his “tight slap” remark against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has been granted bail.
A Magistrate court at Mahad in Raigad district granted him bail.
More to follow...
