Narayan Rane gets bail in 'slap' remark case

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 24 2021, 23:08 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2021, 23:13 ist
Narayan Rane file photo. Credit: PTI Photo

Union MSMEs Minister Narayan Rane, who was rrested on Tuesday afternoon for his “tight slap” remark against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has been granted bail.

A Magistrate court at Mahad in Raigad district granted him bail.

More to follow...

 

Narayan Rane
Maharashtra
Uddhav Thackeray

