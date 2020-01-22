Narcotics case: Gujarat HC pulls up jailed ex IPS Sanjiv Bhatt

In yet another setback for jailed ex IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt, the Gujarat High Court while rejecting his plea to recall its order which directed CID probe into the alleged case of framing a lawyer in a narcotics case, has observed that his plea is nothing but a "dilatory tactic".

The court has noted in the order that if Bhatt continues to do this "some stern steps may have to be taken" in accordance with the law.

Bhatt had moved before justice J B Pardiwala seeking to recall his order passed in April 2018 in which he ordered CID probe into the case that also involves a former high court judge.

Justice Pardiwala had ordered state CID to form a special investigation and probe the case.

The SIT arrested Bhatt on September 5, 2018, and since then he is behind the bars.

Bhatt's successive bail and discharge pleas have been rejected. Last year, he was also sentenced to life imprisonment in a custodial death case in Jamnagar.

Earlier this month, Bhatt moved court and sought review of the order on the ground that the case against him was registered in 1996 in Palanpur, Banaskantha, and in 2000 the police filed "A" summary report leading to the closure of the case.

According to Bhatt, this point was suppressed when the court directed CID investigation.

Bhatt has also alleged in his petition that SIT didn't conduct a fair investigation, while his third contention states that there is no "cogent or convincing material" found against him.

He has also said the same case was probed by Rajasthan Police and therefore, he couldn't have been investigated by CID.

While rejecting the petition, Justice Pardiwala has written in his order, "There is no good reason for this Court to once again look into the order on any of the grounds, which have been put forward. In fact, there was no suppression worth the name of any material fact. I am constrained to observe that if the applicant continues to keep on thwarting the due process of law by adopting such dilatory tactics, then some stern steps may have to be taken against the applicant in accordance with law."

Justice Pardiwala has cited an observation by another bench of the high court that reads, "...Having regard to the said orders, it appears that the applicant has scant respect for the Courts and is in the habit of misusing the process of law and scandalizing the Court...”

Bhatt is alleged to have framed a lawyer Sumer Singh Rajpurohit, a resident of Pali, Rajasthan, in the narcotics case to get a property vacated in Pali.

This property belonged to a relative of R R Jain who was then sitting judge of Gujarat High Court.

Bhatt was then Superintendent of Police of Banaskantha district which shares its border with Pali district.

The CID (crime) alleged Bhatt as one of the key conspirators, who allegedly spent Rs 20,000 to buy opium which was planted in a hotel room in Palanpur.