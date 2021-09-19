National Defence College team visits naval facilities

The importance of aircraft carriers, search and rescue operations, replenishment at sea, weapons firing, submarine operations, action against asymmetric threat at sea are some of the major aspects that a team from the New Delhi-based National Defence College (NDC) witnessed in the Arabian Sea along the Western seaboard.

The 61st National Security Studies Course of the NDC, comprising 113 officers and led by Air Marshal D Choudhury, the Commandant, visited Goa, Karwar and Mumbai, last week and witnessed the capabilities of the blue-water three-dimensional force - as part of their study tour and familiarisation visit. It was a unique opportunity for them to witness the naval operations of the Western Naval Command, the sword arm of the Indian Navy.

The NDC team comprised officers from the Indian armed forces, Indian civil services and military and civilian officers from friendly foreign countries. The group, besides other warships and naval platforms, also boarded INS Vikramaditya.

The NDC is a globally renowned defence institute, concentrating upon ‘security’ as a whole, rather than having limited scope to ‘defence’ alone. It is the highest Institution of advanced studies, not just for the armed forces but also for civil services officers.

During the course of the visit, they met top Indian Navy officers including Rear Admiral K Swaminathan, Chief of Staff, WNC, Rear Admiral Mahesh Singh, Flag Officer Commanding Karwar Naval Area and Captain CR Praveen Nair, the Commanding Officer of INS Vikramaditya.

From September 13-15 in Mumbai, the officers visited Headquarters, Western Naval Command, Naval Dockyard, Mazagon Docks Ltd, Maritime Warfare Centre and were provided with a briefing on the role and responsibilities of these organisations.

They also embarked on warships of the Western Fleet for a demonstration of combat and rescue helicopter operations, actions against asymmetric threat by Fast Attack Crafts, submarine operations, replenishment at sea and weapon firing drills to get a first-hand experience of naval operations.

On September 16, the NDC team visited Goa and were briefed on the activities at Goa Naval Area. They were informed about different types of aircraft and were made to witness various air demonstrations viz. flypast, sling operations and trap-on by MiG-29K at Shore Based Testing Facility (SBTF). Thereafter, the officers visited the Naval Aviation Museum.

On September 17, the NDC team visited naval facilities at Karwar and were briefed about Project Seabird. They embarked on aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya for a guided tour and were also provided with capability demonstration at the ship lift facility at Naval Ship Repair Yard.

The NDC, which was founded in 1960, provides a forum for holistic studies on security for senior defence and Civil Services officers from India and a number of friendly foreign countries. Focused upon strategy, geopolitics and the higher direction of warfare, it seeks to provide decision-makers with the necessary skills and knowledge required in senior positions in national security and allied government organisations.