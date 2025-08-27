Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

20 women in 24 hours! NCRB data reveals shocking toll of dowry deaths; Nikki Bhati latest in list

Nikki was allegedly set ablaze in Greater Noida’s Sirsa village on August 21, purported videos of her assault by her husband and then of her in flames shaking the collective conscience.
Last Updated : 27 August 2025, 10:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 August 2025, 10:40 IST
India NewsCrimeGreater NoidadowryNCRB

Follow us on :

Follow Us