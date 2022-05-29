NCP renominates Praful Patel for Rajya Sabha

The NCP has renominated Praful Patel to represent the party in the Rajya Sabha.

A former Civil Aviation Minister in the Congress-led UPA government, Patel will file his nomination on Monday in presence of top Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders.

NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Bharat Tapase has confirmed that the party has renominated Patel. A veteran politician, Patel is a close confidante of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.