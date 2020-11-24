NCW seeks report from Maharashtra on 21 missing girls from Govandi

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought a report from the Maharashtra government into reports of 21 missing minor girls from the Govandi suburban area of Mumbai in the past one year, including during the Covid-19 lockdown-unlock period.

The state BJP has demanded a high-level probe into the incident, however, according to the Mumbai Police, a majority of these girls have been traced.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar and Director General of Police Subodh Jaiswal seeking an immediate intervention into the matter.

“The commission has viewed the reports seriously and has taken suo moto cognizance into the matter. The commission has sought an action taken report from the authorities into the matter,” the NCW said in a press statement.

National Women's Commission took suo motu cognisance of issue of "21 young girls GAYAB/Missing of Govandi Police Station Area Mumbai". I talked with Hon Chairperson & requested to cover 3 adjoining Police Stations of Mankhurd, Deonar, Shivajinagar also @Dev_Fadanvis @ChDadaPatil pic.twitter.com/mhuhvXF2hg — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) November 23, 2020

The NCW also asked the authorities to check whether there is any element of human trafficking involved in these cases.

BJP’s national executive member and former Mumbai MP Dr Kirit Somaiya, who has raised the issue, said that 14 young women and eight minors have been missing from areas under the jurisdiction of Govandi police station.

He has urged that areas falling under Mankhurd, Deonar and Shivajinagar must also be included in the probe as girls are missing from these areas as well.

Visited Govandi Police Stn. Young Girls GAYAB Cases Registered this year 21 at Govandi. Mankhurd Police Stn 2, Deonar Police Stn 4, Shivajinagar Police Stn "0". These are adjoining Police Stations. Why so much difference? No serious action inspite of 8 girls are of 14 to 17 years pic.twitter.com/WVvgZNfbTT — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) November 23, 2020

“It's shocking that 21 young girls went 'gayab' (missing) in the last few months, from the Govandi police station area of Mumbai? Why? Who took them away? Who cheated them? We demand a high-level inquiry," he tweeted and tagged Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis.

According to him, two girls are missing from Mankhurd and four from Deonar.