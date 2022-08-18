New study finds excess Covid-19 deaths in Gujarat

The number of excess deaths in 90 of Gujarat’s 162 town municipalities in the pandemic’s first year was twice higher than the entire state’s official Covid-19 death count even before the delta wave peaked in May 2021, says a new study published on Wednesday.

Carried out by researchers at Harvard University’s public health school and Indian collaborators, the study provides fresh evidence of India’s undercounting of Covid-19 deaths.

Relying on civil death registration records obtained from 90 municipalities including Gandhinagar, the study found over 21,000 excess deaths between March 2020 and April 2021, which is more than twice Gujarat’s official Covid toll of 10,000 plus in the same period.

India’s Covid death reporting remained a controversial subject for the last two years with the Union Health Ministry sternly opposing every scientific study and a World Health Organisation report demonstrating a much higher count than the official one.

For an accurate count, Covid-19 patients need to have access to healthcare; health care providers need to have the knowledge and clinical or laboratory tools necessary to diagnose Covid-19, and those recording deaths on death certificates need to have the requisite training to note Covid-19 as an underlying cause of death.

One or more of these conditions is often not met, resulting in underestimates of officially reported Covid-19 related deaths.