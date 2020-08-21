NHRC to get Maharashtra govt's health report on Varavara Rao examined by expert panel

The National Human Rights (NHRC) on Friday decided to refer the medical report of jailed poet-activist Varavara Rao, who is admitted to a Mumbai hospital after testing positive for Covid-19, submitted by the Maharashtra government to its own expert panel.

The panel asked the medical team to submit its report within two weeks. Rao, who was lodged in Taloja jail in Maharashtra in connection with Bhima Koregaon case for the past about two years, is presently admitted to Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital in Mumbai.

The NHRC said it has found the report submitted by the Maharashtra government as "reasonable and plausible" and accepted it considering the fact that the Covid-19 pandemic has affected the state in large-scale.

Taking cognizance of the complaints about Rao's health, the NHRC has on July 13 held that the deteriorating health condition of Rao is a serious issue of violation of human rights. The rights body had directed the state government to analyse his health condition.

In between, the NHRC was informed that Rao had tested positive for Covid-19 and was transferred to St. George’s Hospital, a state government-run Covid-19 facility. Considering potential danger to his life, it also directed the Maharashtra government to provide him with the best possible treatment at a private hospital without any further delay. Rao has comorbidities and it increased the risk on his life.

The government also informed the NHRC that it has shifted Rao to Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital in Mumbai on July 19.

"The state government contended that there was no intentional delay in shifting him to the super speciality hospital keeping in view the requirement of arrangements including security. The case being complex one required proper coordination of multiple agencies, which includes, assessment of prisoner’s health condition by a team of experts, required procedural compliance, availability of beds in the super-speciality hospital, which is treating Covid-19 cases, proper coordination with the private authorities and adequate security measures for shifting the prisoner," an NHRC statement said.

It is also mentioned that constant vigil was kept on the prisoner’s health condition by the treating doctors, it added.