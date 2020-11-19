Covid-19: Night curfew in Ahmedabad from Friday

Night curfew in Ahmedabad from Nov 20 as Covid-19 cases spike

The curfew will be in force between 9 pm and 6 am from November 20 (Friday) and remain in operation till further orders

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 19 2020, 20:04 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2020, 20:04 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

A night curfew will be imposed in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat from Friday to control the spread of coronavirus, a top government official said on Thursday.

The curfew will be in force between 9 pm and 6 am from November 20 (Friday) and remain in operation till further orders, he said.

The announcement was made by Additional Chief Secretary Rajiv Kumar Gupta, who has been appointed as the Officer on Special Duty by the Gujarat Government to oversee Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation's coronavirus-related operations.

He said beds for coronavirus patients are fast filling up in private hospitals with just around 400 of them remaining vacant in the city, which has seen a spike in Covid-19 cases in the last few days.

Around 2,600 beds are vacant in government-run hospitals in the city, he added. 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Gujarat
Ahmedabad
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Internal rumblings in Congress: Who said what

Internal rumblings in Congress: Who said what

These shrimp can walk on land

These shrimp can walk on land

‘Harry Potter’ and the Prisoners of Quarantine

‘Harry Potter’ and the Prisoners of Quarantine

DH Toon | Madhya Pradesh to set up 'gau cabinet'

DH Toon | Madhya Pradesh to set up 'gau cabinet'

The Lead: A venture to teach students at govt schools

The Lead: A venture to teach students at govt schools

What did Europe smell like centuries ago?

What did Europe smell like centuries ago?

 