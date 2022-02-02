Nitesh Rane surrenders, sent to police custody in attempt to murder case

Hours after BJP MLA Nitesh Rane surrendered before a district court in Sindhudurg in an alleged case of attempt to murder, he was granted two day’s police custody.

Nitesh is son of politician from Konkan region Narayan Rane, who is the Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in the Narendra Modi-government.

The Ranes are bete noire of Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.

The junior Rane, an MLA from Kankavli, was booked for allegedly assaulting Santosh Parab, a Shiv Sena worker.

On December 18, 2021, Parab, a Kankavli resident, had filed a police complaint alleging that he was assaulted by Nitesh.

A case was registered against him under sections 307 and 120 (B) read with 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Nitesh’s anticipatory bail plea had been rejected by the Sindhudurg court after which he moved the Bombay High Court, from where he failed to get any relief.

He then approached the Supreme Court, which on January 27 asked Maharashtra Police not to arrest him for ten days, and directed him to appear before the court in Sindhudurg and seek regular bail.

Amid tight security arrangements, Nitesh appeared before additional sessions judge R B Rote, who presides over a district court in Sindhudurg.

According to the case, Parab was attacked during the campaigning for the Sindhudurg District Co-operative Bank elections.

The Kankavli Police lodged an FIR against Nitesh following a complaint by Parab, but the BJP legislator and his supporters claimed that he was being targeted for allegedly mocking Thackeray’s son and state environment, tourism and protocol minister Aaditya Thackeray during the Winter Session of Maharashtra legislature, with “meow-meow” taunt.

