No permission for gatherings till further orders, says Maharashtra government

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 04 2020, 15:28 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2020, 15:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Amid mounting cases of COVID-19, the Maharashtra government, on Saturday, made things crisp and clear: No permission for religious gatherings, community events and sports meetings.

In separate messages, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his deputy Ajit Pawar, minced no words.

"Till further orders, we will not give any permission for religious functions, gatherings, events and sports," Thackeray said in his webcast message.

"We have not given permission for Gudi Padwa and Ram Navami," he said, adding that irrespective of caste, community, religion and region, no permission would be given till further notice.

Pawar, who holds the finance and planning portfolios, said: "On Monday, there is Mahavir Jayanti, on Wednesday, there is Hanuman Jayanti, followed by Shab-e-Baraat. Please do not step out of your homes. This year, please perform the rituals at home."

