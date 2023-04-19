No report on seats going down in Maharashtra: BJP

Amid the fast-changing political situation in Maharashtra, the BJP on Wednesday categorically denied that the party’s internal report has forecast a fall in number of seats in the state in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

In fact, there is no such committee or report, the saffron party clarified.

The report was purportedly drafted by a committee headed by BJP’s national general secretary Vinod Tawde, according to media reports.

However, Tawde and state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule categorically denied the existence of any such report.

Taking to social media platforms, Tawde said: “Throughout the day there have been claims in the media that BJP's strength in the state has decreased. I have not submitted any such report. In fact, BJP’s power has increased on the contrary after Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government came to power. Due to the development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP has become stronger in Maharashtra.”

Talking to reporters, Bawankule said: “There is no committee…when there is no committee, where is the question of the report. The news about such a report is baseless, deliberate and frilivous.”

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, during his interaction with reporters, said that if polls are held now in Maharashtra, the MVA will get at least 180 plus seats and secure a full majority. “The MVA will win 40 out of 48 seats in Lok Sabha and 180 plus seats in Vidhan Sabha,” he said.