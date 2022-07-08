Nobody can take Shiv Sena's 'bow and arrow' symbol: Uddhav Thackeray

Nobody can take Sena's 'bow and arrow' symbol: Uddhav

Thackeray's response comes after some leaders of the Eknath Shinde camp said that they would claim the original party symbol

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 08 2022, 14:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2022, 14:55 ist
Former Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: PTI Photo

Amid daily war-of-words between the two warring Shiv Sena factions, Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that no one could snatch or steal the 'bow and arrow' electoral symbol from the original party.

"Let me tell you ...no one can snatch away the 'bow and arrow' symbol of Shiv Sena," Thackeray said in a hurriedly-convened news conference at Matoshree, his Bandra bungalow.

The former Chief Minister, who headed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, however, did not take any questions.

"I have already taken legal advice on this issue," he said.

"Let us be very clear....a political party and the legislature party are different (entities)," he said, adding: "Whether one MLA leaves of 40 MLAs, the party, the organisation remains."

Thackeray's response comes after some leaders of the Eknath Shinde camp said that they would claim the original party symbol.

Shiv Sena
Maharashtra
Uddhav Thackeray
Eknath Shinde
