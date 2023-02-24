Aurangabad and Osmanabad's new names get Centre's nod

Now, Aurangabad renamed Sambhajinagar, Osmanabad is Dharashiv

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued the notification, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Feb 24 2023, 21:09 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2023, 21:09 ist
Aurangabad will now be known as Chhatrapati SambhajiNagar - a name that it gets from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Credit: indiarailinfo.com

Marking the end of a three-decade-old campaign once championed by the late Shiv Sena supremo, the Centre has notified the change of name for Aurangabad and Osmanabad districts of the Marathwada region of Maharashtra.

Aurangabad will now be known as Chhatrapati SambhajiNagar - a name that it gets from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. On the other hand, Osmanabad acquires its ancient name of Dharashiv.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued the notification, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

It may be mentioned when the erstwhile Shiv Sena-BJP government was in power an attempt was made to change the name of the two districts but it got into legal complications.

When Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government was in power it revived the efforts. In fact, after his government was topped, this was the last Cabinet decision.

When the government led by Eknath Shinde came to power, it reworked the proposal and passed it in Cabinet and sent it to the Centre.

Aurangabad
Maharashtra
India News

