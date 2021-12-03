Omicron scare: 28 samples sent for genome sequencing in Maharashtra

Amid threats over the Omicron variant of Covid-19, the Maharashtra government on Friday reiterated the importance of “vax and mask” even as 28 samples have been sent for genome sequencing.

Maharashtra has so far not reported a single positive case of the Omicron variant.

“We have sent 28 samples for genome sequencing,” state Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Rajesh Tope told reporters in Jalna.

He said that while 12 samples have been sent to Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai, 16 samples have been sent to Pune-based National Institute of Virology.

Around 10 samples have been collected from Mumbai and the larger Mumbai metropolitan region.

While 25 samples are from those who have come from high-risk countries, the rest three are from their close contacts.

“There is no reason to worry. We have to take precautions….double vaccinations and masks,” Tope said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra government’s Covid-19 Task Force member Dr Shashank Joshi said: “Every virus mutates so will SARS-COV-2 but in evolution the next strain should be less virulent. What can we do? Don't panic, get vaccinated, get your next shot, wear N-95 or double mask, avoid crowds and follow Covid appropriate behavior and focus on proper ventilation.”

