One dead, another rescued after two-storey building collapses in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi

1 dead, after two-storey building collapses in Bhiwandi

The incident occurred around 3:30 am in Khadipar locality of the town

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Jan 27 2023, 14:32 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2023, 14:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 37-year-old man died, while another one was rescued after a two-storey commercial building collapsed in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district in the wee hours of Friday, officials said.

The incident occurred around 3:30 am in Khadipar locality of the town, they said. "There were seven shops on the ground floor of the building, while the upper ones were occupied by commercial establishments. Soon after the structure collapsed, two fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation," an official of Nizampura police station said.

The deceased, identified as Maji Vansari, was asleep inside the building when it collapsed. The victim died after getting trapped under the debris, he said. Another person, who also got trapped under the debris, was rescued. He did not suffer any injuries, fire brigade sources said. The age of the building and its condition could not be known immediately as civic officials were not available for comment. A case of accidental death was registered and the body of the deceased was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, the police official said.

Maharashtra
India News
Accident
Bhiwandi

