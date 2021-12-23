MVA govt referred to farmers as 'power stealers': Oppn

Opposition walks out of Maharashtra Council over alleged 'power stealer' remark against farmers

The BJP leader claimed he did not remember the name of the MVA member who made those comments in the House

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Dec 23 2021, 13:39 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2021, 13:39 ist
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: PTI File Photo

Opposition members walked out of the Maharashtra Legislative Council on Thursday after claiming that a member from the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allegedly referred to farmers as “power stealers”.

Later, speaking to reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan premises, Leader of Opposition in the Council Pravin Darekar said they had raised the issue of farmers' electricity connections being disconnected by the state power utility.

"We wanted a discussion on the plight of farmers and sought some relief for the farming community. However, a member from the MVA asked what about farmers who steal electricity. Such a question was completely irrelevant as farmers have been severely affected because of various restrictions imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus," the BJP leader said.

He said the demand (for produce by cultivators) has gone down which also affected the income of farmers.

"Unfortunately, we noticed such an insensitive attitude of a Council member towards farmers, hence we staged a walk out," Darekar said.

The BJP leader claimed he did not remember the name of the MVA member who made those comments in the House. Darekar also expressed disappointment with Maharashtra Minister of State for Energy Prajakt Tanpure.

“Our calling attention was regarding farmers' issues and how the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company can come up with policies that would be lenient towards agriculture sector. Tanpure preferred to point out at the Union government and its policies and tried to pass the blame,” the BJP leader said.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Maharashtra
India News
Indian Politics
farmers

Related videos

What's Brewing

How exercise may affect alcohol consumption: Study

How exercise may affect alcohol consumption: Study

Retailers find TikTok a ‘sunny place’ for advertising

Retailers find TikTok a ‘sunny place’ for advertising

Five reasons to revisit Aamir's 'Dangal'

Five reasons to revisit Aamir's 'Dangal'

A pedestrian problem: Get off my footpath, rider!

A pedestrian problem: Get off my footpath, rider!

Sea turtles return to Thailand's shores during pandemic

Sea turtles return to Thailand's shores during pandemic

DH Toon | Cheers! The (anti-conversion) bill is on us

DH Toon | Cheers! The (anti-conversion) bill is on us

Challenges in dealing with tuberculosis

Challenges in dealing with tuberculosis

What Indians ordered the most in 2021 - In Pics

What Indians ordered the most in 2021 - In Pics

 