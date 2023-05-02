Pawar talks about Cong's 'arrogance' while recounting story of MVA formation

The Congress suddenly remembers its stature as a national party when it is dealing with other parties and this attitude was evident during the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, NCP leader Sharad Pawar has said.

In an updated version of his Marathi autobiography 'Lok Majhe Sangati' (People Accompany Me) which focuses on events post-2015, Pawar accused Congress leaders of stubbornness when discussions were on to form the MVA government.

The unlikely alliance of the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena came into existence after the Sena fell out with the BJP post-2019 Assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Also Read | Crying leaders, protesting workers, suicide threat: Pawar resignation triggers range of emotions in NCP

“Congress is undoubtedly central to the opposition unity. But when it comes to reconciling with other parties and giving them importance, it suddenly realises its nationwide strength. This is my observation,” Pawar wrote in the book, launched here on Tuesday.

He later flagged this "arrogant attitude" of the Congress in an interview where he compared the Grand Old Party to a landlord who has lost his lands and can not maintain his mansion but keeps boasting about past glory, he said.

The Congress's attitude during the talks, which eventually led to the formation of the MVA, tested his patience, and at one point he even felt that the parleys could not continue, Pawar wrote.

Also Read | Sharad Pawar resigns as NCP chief, seeks 2-3 days to reconsider decision

The NCP leader also said the Congress had contested the 2019 Assembly polls with a “defeatist” mentality, but his and the NCP's aggressive campaign helped the party increase its tally slightly.