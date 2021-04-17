Piyush Goyal attacks Maharashtra CM over oxygen supply

Union minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday attacked Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on the issue of availability of oxygen in the state, saying that Maharashtra has so far received the highest quantity of oxygen in India and the Centre is in regular touch with state governments to assess their needs.

"Maharashtra is suffering from an inept and corrupt government and the Centre is doing its best for the people. People of Maharashtra are following 'Majha Kutumb, Majhi Javabadari' dutifully. It is time the CM (chief minister) also follows his duties in the spirit of 'Majha Rajya, Majhi Javabadari'," the commerce and industry minister said.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Thackeray had said that medical oxygen requirement in the state is projected to reach 2,000 metric tonnes per day by April-end from the present consumption of 1,200 MT per day. Citing logistical hurdles in the transportation of liquid medical oxygen from neighbouring states, Thackeray had sought permission under the National Disaster Management Act to airlift oxygen from steel plants in eastern and southern parts of the country.

Medical-grade oxygen is used for the treatment of critical Covid-19 patients and in other cases of respiratory diseases. Goyal, in a series of tweets, said that Maharashtra has so far received the highest quantity of Oxygen in India and the Centre is in daily touch with state governments to assess their needs and help them in best possible manner. On Friday, Goyal had said that the Prime Minister in his review told that the Centre and states should work with synergy in this crisis.

"With this background, shocked and saddened to see petty politics being played by @OfficeOfUT (Uddhav Thackeray). He needs to stop his daily dose of shameless politics and take responsibility. Saddened to see @OfficeOfUT's gimmicks on oxygen. GoI (government of India), with all stakeholders, is ensuring maximum oxygen production in India. We are currently producing 110 per cent of Oxygen generating capacity and diverting all available Oxygen from industrial use to medical use," he added.