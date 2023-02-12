PM inaugurates 246-km section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated a 246-km section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa.

The PM pressed the button of a remote to mark the opening of the Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section.

Addressing a huge public meeting in Dausa, Rajasthan. Do watch! https://t.co/aZjU1mFfim — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 12, 2023

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union MoS V K Singh, Union minister Gajendra Singh and other leaders were present on the stage at the function.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal khattar addressed the programme through a video link.

While Gehlot joined the programme from the chief minister's residence in Jaipur, Khattar addressed the programme from a function held in Nuh district.