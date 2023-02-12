PM inaugurates 246-km section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated a 246-km section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa.
The PM pressed the button of a remote to mark the opening of the Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section.
Also Read — CPI(M), Congress trying to take Tripura backward: PM Modi
Addressing a huge public meeting in Dausa, Rajasthan. Do watch! https://t.co/aZjU1mFfim
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 12, 2023
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union MoS V K Singh, Union minister Gajendra Singh and other leaders were present on the stage at the function.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal khattar addressed the programme through a video link.
While Gehlot joined the programme from the chief minister's residence in Jaipur, Khattar addressed the programme from a function held in Nuh district.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Can clouds of Moon dust combat climate change?
Harry Styles sweeps board at Brit Awards
Udupi now home to Transgender-run canteen
Paper from banana stem? BHU scientist demonstrates how
‘Ghosting,’ ‘orbiting': Guide to modern dating terms
Gambling on canines
Where are the stories of women?
Step into the starry night