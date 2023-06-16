PM Modi speaks to Gujarat CM after cyclone landfall

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel over the phone on Thursday night and enquired about the situation in the state following the landfall of powerful cyclone 'Biparjoy'.

Among other things, the PM sought to know the steps taken by the state administration for the safety of wild animals, especially the lions in the Gir forest.

"PM Modi held a telephonic conversation with me and took all the details about the current situation of Gujarat following the landfall of cyclone Biparjoy. He also enquired about the steps taken by the government for the safety of all wild animals, including the lions of Gir Forest," Patel tweeted.

માનનીય વડાપ્રધાન શ્રી નરેન્દ્રભાઈ મોદીએ ટેલીફોનિક વાતચીત કરીને ગુજરાત પર તોળાઈ રહેલા બિપરજોય વાવાઝોડાની પરિસ્થિતિની સંપૂર્ણ વિગતો મેળવી. તેઓશ્રીએ ગીર ફોરેસ્ટના સિંહ સહિત વન્યપ્રાણીઓની સલામતીની ચિંતા વ્યક્ત કરીને તેમની કાળજીની વ્યવસ્થાની પૃચ્છા પણ કરી હતી. — Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) June 15, 2023

The CM also visited the State Emergency Operations Centre in Gandhinagar and held a meeting with top officials to review the situation, said an official release.

During the meeting, Patel was informed that as many as one lakh people living in coastal districts such as Kutch, Junagadh and Devbhumi Dwarka were shifted to temporary shelters as a precautionary measure before the cyclone hit the coast on Thursday evening, said the release.

Read | Cyclone Biparjoy: 10 things to know

Apart from teams formed to restore electricity, water and road connectivity, the state Forest Department has also constituted 184 'rapid action' squads to rescue wild animals and to clear fallen trees in the entire Asiatic lion zone, it said. While some radio-collared lions are being tracked through satellite signals, others are being tracked by the forest staff. Movement of 40 lions living near the coastal areas is also being closely monitored, said the release. As many as 58 control rooms have been set up to address any wildlife emergency, it added.

The cyclone in the Arabian Sea started making landfall at Jakhau Port in Kutch district around 6.30 pm and the entire process will be completed by midnight, the IMD said.