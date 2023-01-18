PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 38K crore in Mumbai

In the run up to the local bodies polls in Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will inaugurate a slew of projects totaling a whopping Rs 38,000 crore largely aimed at transforming the financial capital of Mumbai.

This would be the first visit of Modi to Mumbai since the new Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government came to power in Maharashtra after toppling the Maha Vikas Aghadi, an anti-BJP coalition.

The visit is politically significant ahead of the elections to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation.

Modi would dedicate two lines of Mumbai Metro - 2A and 7 - which would connect the western suburbs between Andheri and Dahisar - worth around Rs 12,600 crore. The foundation stone of these lines was also laid by the Prime Minister in 2015.

The Metro Line 2A, which connects Dahisar East and DN Nagar (Yellow Line) is around 18.6 km long, while Metro Line 7, which connects Andheri East - Dahisar East (Red Line) is around 16.5 km long.

At the North-end, Dahisar would be the common station for both Metro Lines 2A and 7.At the South-end, an interchange has been provided for the two lines at Andheri East and Andheri West with the existing - and the city’s first - Metro Line 1 that links Versova and Ghatkopar, which is running since June, 2014.

Modi is scheduled to launch the "MUMBAI 1 Mobile App and National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1)”, an App will facilitate ease of travel, can be shown on the entry gates of Metro Stations and supports digital payment to buy tickets through UPI.

The card will initially be used in Metro corridors and can be extended to other modes of mass public transit including local trains and buses as well. Commuters will not need to carry multiple cards or cash; the NCMC card will enable quick, contactless, digital transactions, thereby easing the process with a seamless experience.

To boost civic amenities in Mumbai, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of seven sewage treatment plants, which will be built at a cost of around Rs 17,200 crores. These sewage treatment plants will be set up in Malad, Bhandup, Versova, Ghatkopar, Bandra, Dharavi and Worli. They will have a combined capacity of around 2,460 MLD.

In an effort to strengthen health care infrastructure in Mumbai, the Prime Minister will inaugurate 20 Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana. This novel initiative provides essential medical services like health checkups, medicines, investigations and diagnostics completely free, to the people.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of three hospitals in Mumbai viz. 360-bedded Bhandup Multispeciality Municipal Hospital, 306-bedded Siddharth Nagar Hospital, Goregaon-West and 152-bedded Oshiwara Maternity Home. This will benefit lakhs of residents of the city and will deliver top class medical facilities to them.

Modi will start the road concretisation project for around 400 km roads of Mumbai. This project will be developed at a cost of about Rs 6,100 crore. Of the total roads extending to around 2,050 km in Mumbai, more than 1200 km of roads are either concretized or are in the process of being concretized. However, remaining roads of about 850 km length face challenges of potholes which severely impact transportation. The road concretisation project is aimed to overcome this challenge. These concrete roads will ensure fast travel along with enhanced security, while also providing better drainage facilities and utility ducts will ensure regular digging of roads is avoided.

He will also lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The redevelopment is planned with a view to decongest the southern heritage node of the terminus, augmentation of facilities, better multi-modal integration and to conserve and restore the world famous iconic structure to its past glory. The project will be done at a cost of over Rs 1,800 crores.

Further, Modi will also start the transfer of approved loans of over one lakh beneficiaries under PM SVANidhi Yojana.