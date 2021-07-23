Raj Kundra's police custody extended till July 27

Police custody of Raj Kundra, Ryan Thorpe extended till July 27

Kundra, the husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested on the night of July 19

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 23 2021, 14:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2021, 15:17 ist
Police escort arrested Raj Kundra (L) for allegedly producing and broadcasting pornographic films online, in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo

A court in Mumbai on Friday extended till July 27 the police custody of businessman Raj Kundra in a case related to the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.

Kundra, the husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested on the night of July 19 by the city police's crime branch after being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

He was produced before the magistrate court at the end of his earlier remand on Friday.

Police sought an extension of his custody to probe the matter further.

The police had earlier told the court that the 45-year-old businessman was gaining financially from the illegal activity of making and selling pornographic material.

The police had claimed they have seized Kundra's mobile phone and its contents need to be scrutinised and also his business dealings and transactions have to be looked into.

Apart from Kundra, the police also produced another accused, Ryan Thorpe, before the court, which extended his custody till July 27. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Raj Kundra
Maharashtra
Pornography
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Chiplun inundated as heavy rains pound Ratnagiri

Chiplun inundated as heavy rains pound Ratnagiri

See Shilpa Shetty's first post since husband's arrest

See Shilpa Shetty's first post since husband's arrest

Now, a mask that purifies air and amplifies your voice

Now, a mask that purifies air and amplifies your voice

Japan Olympic superfan Kyoko Ishikawa brings Games home

Japan Olympic superfan Kyoko Ishikawa brings Games home

See: Hard-hitting photos of plastic pollution worldwide

See: Hard-hitting photos of plastic pollution worldwide

After record floods, central China braces for typhoon

After record floods, central China braces for typhoon

Five movies to watch on Suriya's birthday

Five movies to watch on Suriya's birthday

All you need to know about Tennis at the Tokyo Olympics

All you need to know about Tennis at the Tokyo Olympics

Entrance exam NEET to have centre in Dubai this year

Entrance exam NEET to have centre in Dubai this year

Climate 'mysteries' puzzle scientists despite progress

Climate 'mysteries' puzzle scientists despite progress

 