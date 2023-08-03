Nitin Desai died due to hanging: Post-mortem report

Post-mortem report confirms art director Nitin Desai died due to hanging

Desai was found dead on the premises of his N D Studios at Karjat in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Wednesday morning.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 03 2023, 14:31 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2023, 14:31 ist
Art director Nitin Desai. Credit: PTI Photo

The post-mortem report of the body of acclaimed art director Nitin Desai has confirmed that he died due to hanging, an official said on Thursday.

A post-mortem was conducted on his body by a team of four doctors at the state-run J J hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday night, he said.

Also read | Nitin Desai, the creator of majestic sets

As per the post-mortem report, the death was due to hanging, said Somnath Gharge, Raigad superintendent of police.

The body has been kept at the J J hospital and it will be handed over to Desai’s family on Friday, he said.

Desai’s last rites will be performed at N D studios on Friday, he said.

