President Kovind to attend Goa Liberation Day event on December 19

The President will pay floral tributes to freedom fighters at Azad Maidan

  • Dec 04 2020, 19:57 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2020, 19:57 ist
President Ram Nath Kovind. Credit: PTI

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said President Ram Nath Kovind will be attending the 60th Goa Liberation Day function on December 19.

Addressing a press conference after holding a meeting to plan year-long events to mark 60 years of liberation, Sawant said the President will attend the cultural programme on the day.

The programme would be held in the evening, while a formal function of flag hoisting will take place in the morning, the chief minister said.

The President will pay floral tributes to freedom fighters at Azad Maidan before attending the cultural programme at Campal Ground, located 2 km away, he said.

Sawant was in New Delhi last week to invite the President for the Liberation Day function.

The chief minister said an initial draft for the year-long events was drawn during the meeting held on Friday, while follow-up meetings will be held to finalise the programmes.

During the entire year, stress would be given on making Goa "swayampoorna" (self-sufficient) and also on highlighting the uniqueness of the state, he said.

Freedom fighters who took part in the Liberation movement would be felicitated during the year, he said, adding that people engaged in traditional occupations will also be felicitated in the programme.

