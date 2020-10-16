Protest held in Mumbai to seek justice for Hathras victim

Mumbai: Protest held to seek justice for Hathras victim

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 16 2020, 13:08 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2020, 13:08 ist
Activists hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman who was allegedly gang-raped two weeks ago in Hathras. Credit: PTI

Members of the Secular Movement and other NGOs staged a protest at suburban Ghatkopar demanding justice for the 19-year-old Dalit woman from Hathras who was allegedly gang-raped and killed last month.

The protest was staged at Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar in Ghatkopar (East) on Wednesday evening in which various organisations also participated, said Bharat Shelke, a functionary of the Secular Movement, a Maharashtra-based outfit.

Painters and artists, who are part of the Secular Art Movement, also participated in the protest.

On the occasion, they drew paintings to highlight issues related to the Hathras incident, which has triggered nationwide outrage, he said.

Shelke said his organisation has written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind urging him to ensure strict punishment to the accused in the case. 

