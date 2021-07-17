Public confidence and faith to reach new heights with live streaming of courts, says CJI Ramana

Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana while formally launching the live streaming service of Gujarat High Court's proceedings in a virtual function held on Saturday said, "For public confidence and faith to reach new heights, it is imperative for us to widen the gates of justice."

He said that although courts have traditionally been open to the public, "harsher realities of poverty, social inequality, lack of awareness, cost, distance and time made it difficult for some of the population to actively attend court proceedings."

"Truth be told, even after 74 years of independence, multiple incorrect notions still prevail in the minds of the public regarding the justice delivery system. These prevailing notions and misapprehensions ultimately hinder access to justice, as they may disincline people to seek redressal of their rights. It is high time to demystify the justice delivery system in the country and furthering access through open courts. Access to justice will become a true reality when litigants and interested parties get to witness, understand and comprehend justice dispensation first hand," the CJI said while praising the Gujarat High Court for becoming the first high court in the country to go live.

The first court of Gujarat HC, headed by Chief Justice Vikram Nath, started the live telecast of all hearings on an experimental basis from October 26, 2020 on YouTube through the official channel of the court. Over the last eight months, the channel got 65,000 subscribers and 41 lakh views. Based on the response, the court decided to launch the channel formally and it was decided that all willing benches of the court can go live from Monday.

During the formal launch, while cautioning the stakeholders, especially judges, Chief Justice Ramana said this is "a step in the right direction" but one must "tread the path with caution".

He said, "Live streaming may become a double-edged sword. Judges might feel the pressure of public scrutiny, which may ultimately result in a stressful environment that may not be conducive to justice dispensation." He said, however, that "a judge must remember, even if justice commands standing up against the popular perception, he must do so out of his commitment to the oath he took under the Constitution".

"A judge cannot be swayed by popular opinion. Yes, with increased public gaze, he might become a subject of multiple debates but that should never deter him from his duty to protect the right of one against the might of many. Always remember, as a repository of people’s faith, a judge cannot afford to lose objectivity. Similarly, with the increasing access, lawyers should not go after publicity, rather they must ensure to put in all possible efforts to protect the best interests of their clients. They must always uphold and maintain the dignity of the profession," he said.

He added that a lack of direct access to court proceedings used to give space for misconceptions, a "malady" this move would correct. "Currently, the public obtains information about court proceedings through the media. In effect, the information from the courts is being filtered by agents of transmission. Vested interests are eager to amplify these misinterpretations in order to embarrass or discredit the institution."

In the launch, Justice D Y Chandrachud, Justice M R Shah, both judges in Supreme Court, Gujarat High Court chief justice Vikram Nath, among others were also present.