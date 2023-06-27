Pune: 60-year-old woman, her son die by suicide

A 60-year-old woman and her son aged 41, said to be facing health issues, allegedly died by suicide by consuming a poisonous substance in their home in Pune's Hadapsar area, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Janabai Abnave (60) and Chetan Abnave (41). The elderly woman, her son and husband Suryaprakash Abnave had consumed a poisonous substance last month, too.

While Suryaprakashed Abnave died, the other two survived and underwent treatment, they said. The police said Janabai Abnave was diagnosed with cancer, while her son was depressed. "Chetan Abnave and his mother Janabai were found dead today (Monday) in their house in Hadapsar...they had consumed some poisonous substance," said an officer from the Hadapsar police station.