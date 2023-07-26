Heavy rains batter Goa; Oppn demands school holidays

Red alert in Goa for incessant rains, Oppn demands school holidays

In response, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that he has instructed the Director of Education to take stock of the situation.

IANS
IANS, Panaji,
  • Jul 26 2023, 16:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2023, 16:21 ist
Vehicles wade through a waterlogged road after heavy rain in Panaji. Credit: PTI File Photo

As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for incessant rains in Goa until Friday, the opposition in the state have demanded closure of school during the period.

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao and Goa Forward MLA Vijai Sardesai raised the issue in the Assembly.

“Red alert has been sounded till Friday by India Meteorological Department, government should give holiday to students. This is a serious matter. Till Friday, holidays should be given as it has become risky to travel during the incessant rain,” Sardesai said.

Alemao also urged the state government to declare holidays for the schools.

In response, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that he has instructed the Director of Education to take stock of the situation.

“We will decide on this by evening,” he said.

On July 6, schools were kept shut for a day as heavy rainfall disrupted normal life with incidents of trees falling and waterlogging reported at many places.

Many roads have been submerged in various parts of Goa and uprooting of trees have been reported since the past many days due to incessant rain.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Goa
India News
rains
Rainfall

Related videos

What's Brewing

Venice Film Festival lineup unscathed by strikes

Venice Film Festival lineup unscathed by strikes

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Pain and pride for bravehearts' kin

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Pain and pride for bravehearts' kin

Kalki's ‘Goldfish’ to release in theatres on August 25

Kalki's ‘Goldfish’ to release in theatres on August 25

Ocean currents regulating climate could stop by 2057

Ocean currents regulating climate could stop by 2057

Kanye faces backlash for dressing North in 'racist' way

Kanye faces backlash for dressing North in 'racist' way

In a first, Japanese population falls in all provinces

In a first, Japanese population falls in all provinces

Porsche's iconic 911 to be the last combustion model

Porsche's iconic 911 to be the last combustion model

51 pilot whales die after mass stranding in Australia

51 pilot whales die after mass stranding in Australia

Looking back at films inspired by the Kargil War

Looking back at films inspired by the Kargil War

Threads rolling out Following feed, Translations & more

Threads rolling out Following feed, Translations & more

 