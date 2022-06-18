Redeveloped Pavagadh temple in line with 'cultural independence', shows 'eternal faith' says PM Modi

Unfurling a temple flag while inaugurating redeveloped Kalika Mata temple, believed to be destroyed by 15th century ruler Mahmud Begda, on Pavagadh hill in Panchmahal district on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the "redeveloped temple is in line with cultural independence of the country that began with Sardar Patel renovating the Somnath temple" and shows that "faith remains eternal."

Invoking "Gujarat pride" in his speech, the prime minister on his fifth visit to tge poll-bound state said "in the glorious tradition of Somnath temple, Panchmahal and Pavagadh have kept working for the pride in our heritage...and Gujarat has led the country in business and spirituality." He said that "India's cultural independence began with Sardar Patel renovating Somnath Temple."

"For five centuries and 75 years of Independence, there was no dhwaja (flag) hoisted atop Maa Kali mandir. Today, the flag is once again hoisted on the top of the Pavagadh temple. This flag is not only a symbol of our faith and spirituality but also a symbol of the fact that centuries change, eras change, but the faith remains eternal,” Modi said in his address.

Modi also referred to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Kashi and Kedar Dham in Uttarakhand to say that "the spiritual and cultural glory of ancient India is being restored" and the "New India is proudly living its ancient identity along with its modern aspirations."

The temple has a controversial history as 15th century king Sultan Mahmud Begda, who ruled Champaner, where the temple is located, is said to have destroyed the "shikhar" or spire. During that time a shrine "Sadanshah Pir Dargah" was said to have been built in the 11th century temple complex during Begda's tenure. During the renovation, the dargah was shifted amicably next to the temple and the "shikhar" was constructed which was inaugurated by Modi.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister also visited his mother, Hiraba, in Gandhinagar and greeted her on her 100th birthday.