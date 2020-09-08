Rhea Chakraborty's complaint against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister transferred to CBI court

Actor-model Rhea Chakraborty’s complaint against late Sushant Singh Rajput’s New Delhi-based sister Priyanka Singh and Dr Tarun Kumar has been transferred by the Mumbai police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The Bandra police station took the complaint and transferred it to the CBI for further investigations.

“As per the complaint of Rhea Chakraborty, a case has been registered at Bandra Police Station, Mumbai Cr. No. 576/2020 under sections 420, 464, 465, 466, 468, 474, 306, 120B, 34 IPC and read with sections 8(c), 21, 22(A), 29 of NDPS Act. In line with orders of the Supreme Court of India, the case is duly transferred to CBI for further investigation,” a Mumbai police official said.

The complaint has been filed against Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and others for forgery under Indian Penal Code, 1860, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and Tele Medicine Practice Guidelines, 2020.

“They have sent a bogus medical prescription depicting Sushant Singh Rajput as an Out Patient Department person when he was in Mumbai on June 8, 2020 prescribing Schedule Drugs which are listed in Schedule of NDPS Act listed at items 36 and 37 as Psychotropic Substances and TeleMedicines Practice Guidelines 3.7.4 dealing with Prohibited List , which prohibits prescribing of any narcotic or psychotropic substance listed in the NDPS Act,” Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde said.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s father Krishna Kishore Singh’s said: “It’s an effort to keep jurisdiction of Mumbai Police in this matter as the Supreme Court said complaints with regard to death of Sushant Singh Rajput will be investigated by CBI.”

Rhea lodged her complaint on the basis of WhatsApp chats between Sushant and Priyanka that were leaked in the media. According to the chats, Priyanka procured a prescription for Sushant from a family friend, Dr Tarun Kumar of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi. The prescription gave access to anti-anxiety medication.

The chats between Sushant and Priyanka suggest that the latter had asked the actor to take drugs like Librium, Nexito and Lonazep.

The complaint filed by Rhea said: "I say that during the course of my relationship with the deceased, he had been undergoing treatment for various mental health issues and had been diagnosed as suffering from Bipolar Disorder by multiple renowned doctors. However, the deceased was not disciplined in respect of his treatment and would often abruptly stop his medication to the dismay of his doctors and myself.”

"I say that on the morning of June 8, 2020, the deceased had been on his phone incessantly and when I enquired what he was doing, he showed me the messages he was exchanging with his sister Priyanka Singh. I say that I was shocked upon reading the said messages as his sister Priyanka had sent him a list of medications to take. I explained to the deceased that given the seriousness of his condition, and the fact that he already had medications prescribed by doctors who had examined and treated him over several months, he ought not to take any other medication, least of all medication being prescribed by his sister who has no medical degree. I say that the deceased and I disagreed on this aspect and he insisted that he would only take the medicine his sister was prescribing him.”

She noted that Sushant asked her to leave the house as his other sister Meetu Singh was coming to live with him and would take care of him.

The complaint filed by Rhea further reads, "It has now come to light that his sister Priyanka had subsequently on the same day sent him a prescription by one Dr Tarun Kumar, an Associate Professor of Cardiology from Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, New Delhi. I say that prime facie the said document appears forged and fabricated.”